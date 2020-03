Nurse

School Nurse Closing date – 23 March 2020 We are looking for a suitably qualified and experienced Nurse to join our medical team to provide essential nursing care to our pupils. This is a term time only role for 20 hours per week Tues and Thurs – 8am to 1pm Wed – 8am to 6pm Benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, meals whilst on duty and free parking on site. For further details please contact the Human Resources department: E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratoryprep.co.uk 01491 683500 The Oratory School Limited is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.