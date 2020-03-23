Field Sales Person

Field/Telesales Person

Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies?

Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme

Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium the area?

We are seeking a full-time or part-time person - who says ‘YES’ to all of the above!

Please reply with full CV to: Katie Thomas, Advertising Manager Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD Telephone: 01491 419419 Email: kthomas@higgsgroup.co.uk