Monday, 30 March 2020
Job Title Field Sales Person
Location Henley-on-Thames
Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies?
Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme
Think you can sell the most powerful advertising mediumin the area?
We are seeking a full-time or part-time person - who says ‘YES’ to all of the above!
Please reply with full CV to: Katie Thomas, Advertising Manager Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD Telephone: 01491 419419 Email: kthomas@higgsgroup.co.uk
