Monday, 29 June 2020

Job Title Business Manager

Location READING

BUSINESS MANAGER Closing Date – 6 July 2020 The Oratory Preparatory School is looking to appoint an experienced and influential Business Manager to join our Senior Leadership Team. The successful candidate will have the knowledge and expertise to help make decisions about the day-to-day running of the School. For further details please contact the Human Resources department: - E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies 01491 683500 The Oratory Prep School Limited is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

