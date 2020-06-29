Monday, 29 June 2020

Sits Vac

Job Title Sits Vac

Location Henley on Thames

LIVE-OUT FULL-TIME HOUSEKEEPER LOWER SHIPLAKE An experienced full-time Housekeeper is required for a large country house in Lower Shiplake. Applicants must be organised, self-motivated and able to work well as part of a small domestic team. Duties include cleaning, laundering, pressing clothes, shopping and generally maintaining the household to a high standard. Household with children and dogs. A smart appearance and excellent references are essential. Preferably a non-smoker with a full driving licence and English speaker. Monday to Friday 09:00 until 17:00. Competitive salary for right candidate. To apply, please write enclosing your CV and letters of reference to: Miss Vanessa Vernon, Garden House, Bolney Road, Lower Shiplake, Oxfordshire, RG9 3NR or email: vv@ues-admin.com

