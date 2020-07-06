Education

School Minibus Driver We are looking for a reliable, responsible individual who has a good rapport with children of all ages with a full, clean driving licence to join our existing team. You will be responsible for driving a 15 or 17 seat minibus on a single or split-shift basis (06:30 –08:30 and/or 15:45 – 17:45). A D1entitlement is preferred but not essential. We offer a competitive salary and benefits package. Closing date: 17 July 2020 Further information and an application form can be found at www.cranfordhouse.net/information/career-vacancies. Cranford House, Moulsford is on the A329 between Wallingford and Streatley. Cranford House operates a safe recruitment policy and successful candidates will be required to undertake an Enhanced Level Certificate from the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS)