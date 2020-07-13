Monday, 13 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Education

Job Title Education

Location Wallingford

School Minibus Driver We are looking for a reliable, responsible individual who has a good rapport with children of all ages with a full, clean driving licence to join our existing team. You will be responsible for driving a 15 or 17 seat minibus on a single or split-shift basis (06:30 –08:30 and/or 15:45 – 17:45). A D1entitlement is preferred but not essential. We offer a competitive salary and benefits package. Closing date: 17 July 2020 Further information and an application form can be found at www.cranfordhouse.net/information/career-vacancies. Cranford House, Moulsford is on the A329 between Wallingford and Streatley. Cranford House operates a safe recruitment policy and successful candidates will be required to undertake an Enhanced Level Certificate from the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS)

Jobs

Education

School Minibus Driver We are looking for a reliable, responsible individual who has a good rapport ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33