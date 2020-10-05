Receptionist/Administrator Role and Evening Cleaners

School Receptionist/Administrator Cranford House is seeking to appoint an energetic and enthusiastic School Receptionist/Administrator primarily to act as the first point of call for visitors to the school and be the focal point for parent and pupil enquiries, but also to provide administrative & logistical support to other departments within the school. The role requires administrative, communication and ‘people’ skills of the highest order. Though it will be desirable to have appropriate experience and qualifications, the intention is to appoint the right person and not necessarily the person who best fits a pre-determined set of skills. The preferred candidates will have the ability to work flexibly, efficiently and to deadlines. They will be courteous, friendly and approachable while understanding the need to maintain discretion and act calmly at all times. Practical experience of working in a school environment, or knowledge of working in an academic environment, would be an advantage. First rate IT skills are essential. The position is full-time, 8.00am to 5.30pm, Mondays to Fridays, however a four day week may also be considered (full days only). We offer a competitive salary and benefits package, including 6 weeks holiday and the opportunity to work in a school community with pupils who are happy, confident and motivated and with an approach to learning characterised by curiosity, resilience and a spirit of collaboration. Closing date: 9am on 6 October 2020 Evening Cleaners Cleaners required for two hours per night (5.30pm - 7.30pm), term time only plus 6 weeks. This is a rewarding opportunity for reliable, motivated individuals to join our dedicated team to clean a designated area of the school to a high standard. Good hourly rate of pay. Experience of cleaning school or commercial premises would be advantageous but not essential. Closing date: 6 October 2020 Please download an application pack from our website www.cranfordhouse.net/information/car