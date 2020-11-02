Monday, 02 November 2020

Senior Sales Negotiator

Job Title Senior Sales Negotiator

Location Reading

Senior Sales Negotiator

An excellent opportunity has arisen for a successful Senior Sales Negotiator to join our busy Caversham office.

The ideal candidate will:
- Have experience listing properties
- At least 5 years' Estate Agency Experience
- High conversion ratio of Valuation to Instruction
- Professional and Well Presented
- Customer Service driven

To apply please email your CV to: admin@bridgesproperty.co.uk Bridges Estate Agents, 1 Church Road, Caversham, Reading, RG4 7AA. 0118 9462 121

