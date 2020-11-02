Monday, 02 November 2020

Support for Learning Assistant,

Job Title Support for Learning Assistant,

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Support for Learning Assistant (29 hours per week)

Join our friendly and dedicated term-time only team committed to supporting and assisting students’ learning in our happy and successful school.

Cover Supervisors (29 hours per week)

For further information, please visit our website at www.gillotts.org.uk or email applications@gillotts.org.uk 

A Gillotts application form must be completed in all cases.

Gillotts is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All staff are expected to promote fundamental British values. The successful candidates will be required to undertake an Enhanced DBS Disclosure. Gillotts School is a registered company limited by guarantee. Reg Number: 07954417

