DEPUTY HEAD TEACHER

Full time /Permanent Contract

Salary: L4 – L8

Required for Autumn 2021

We are seeking an EXCEPTIONAL LEADER to join the SLT at this OUTSTANDING C.E. PRIMARY SCHOOL. This represents a unique opportunity for the RIGHT person to step into Deputy Headship (as a LEAD for TEACHING & LEARNING, CURRICULUM, SAFEGUARDING and INCLUSION) and will provide an ideal pathway into Headship. The successful person will make a significant contribution in ensuring Trinity continues to be outstanding and the school remains at the forefront of educational excellence.

If this sounds like the school for you, then you will:

• be a STRONG LEADER with a proven track record of school improvement across the primary phase

• be an OUTSTANDING and INSPIRATIONAL teacher committed to providing high quality learning for all children

• have experience in leading or WILLING TO TRAIN to become the Designated Safeguarding/Inclusion Lead

• be experienced in COACHING and MENTORING staff

• be experienced in monitoring teaching and learning with EXPERT KNOWLEDGE of the curriculum

• have STRONG ANALYTICAL SKILLS and the ability to interpret data to assist in the school’s improvement

As a school we would offer:

• a highly aspirational school which will provide you with strong and EXCELLENT PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

• a highly motivated STAFF TEAM, SUPPORTIVE GOVERNING BODY and PARENTS who are committed to Trinity being the best school it can be

• children who are keen to learn, broaden their horizons and have HIGH ASPIRATIONS

• a school that wants to continue to evolve and improve while maintaining its high academic performance and its Christian ethos and values of CARE, COURAGE and RESPECT

• a CULTURE which encourages COLLABORATIVE working and sharing of best practice

• a PICTURESQUE, VIBRANT TOWN alongside the THAMES and the CHILTERNS

Prospective applicants are strongly encouraged to visit the school before submitting an application. To arrange a visit or receive an application pack please contact the office: 01491 575887 or email head.3254@trinity.oxon.sch.uk

Closing date for applications is FRIDAY 13TH NOVEMBER 2020. Please write your supporting letter to the Person Specification.

Trinity school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people, and expects all staff to share that commitment. Successful candidates will be subject to an enhanced DBS check and satisfactory references.