IT/Production Manager

Established in 1879, the Higgs Group is a successful company that is determined to grow its core activities and expand through acquisition. The ideal candidate should currently be a capable IT manager or assistant, ideally working in a publishing and/or printing environment. This is a hands on group role which will entail dealing with networking, desktop and server issues as well as recommending and implementing a companywide IT strategy. Due to the rapidly changing digital publishing arena, ongoing attention will need to be given in order to ensure that our business maintains its place as the leading provider of local information in whatever form that may take. The successful candidate will also be responsible for a small team of pre-press operatives and will be accountable for ensuring all publishing deadlines are achieved and, when necessary, may need to assist the team during busy periods. Knowledge of industry standard publishing software such as Adobe creative suite is essential and a general understanding of database systems and office applications would be expected. It would also be beneficial if you have experience of the Miles33 operating system. Good communication skills are required in order to liaise with staff members and external suppliers, as are creative problem solving skills to meet the day to day challenges of the role. Unsociable hours will need to be worked occasionally in order to perform tasks that cannot be completed during normal working hours. However this is a pivotal role within the company offering variety and responsibility. Higgs is a family run business which can offer a rewarding career opportunity for a capable person looking to work for a caring employer that is ambitious and forward thinking. A good salary will be offered along with a company pension scheme. Higgs Group, publishers of the Henley Standard and Digital/Litho Printers, requires an experienced IT person, capable of working under pressure, to take over all aspects of