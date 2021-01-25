Gardener

Full-time Gardener required We are a large private garden in Henley-on-Thames looking for an experienced gardener to join the garden team. We are responsible for maintaining and developing a diverse set of gardens: potager, formal and informal gardens, rock garden, glasshouses, wildflower meadow and parkland. Candidates will need good general knowledge, experience with rose and ornamental shrub pruning, familiarity with herbaceous perennials and grasses, some understanding of meadow and sward. NVQ level 2 or equivalent experience. A great opportunity for a motivated person to contribute to a fantastic garden, be supported by a great team, and work in a beautiful landscape. Will be required to work alone and in a team. Must be dog friendly. References required. Good competitive salary, based on experience. Please forward CV’s to the Head Gardener, Simon Rice email: gardendept@culhamcourt.co.uk The Coach House, Culham Court, Aston, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 3DL