Monday, 15 March 2021

Executive Director

Job Title Executive Director

Location Dunsden

BISHOPSLAND EDUCATIONAL TRUST

www.bishopsland.org.uk 

Bishopsland is based in Dunsden RG4 9NR. It is a centre of excellence for training talented silversmiths and jewellers.

The ideal candidate will have considerable experience of the Charity sector and be able to communicate effectively with a variety of different stakeholders.

This post also requires good administration skills, fundraising and financial experience.

More details from

admissions@bishopsland.org.uk 

Closing date March 29th, 2021 at 11am.

Please send a covering letter and c.v. to g.mcintosh@bishopsland.org.uk 

