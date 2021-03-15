Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice PART-TIME DISPENSER 12 hours per week Tuesday 8.30 a.m. – 1.00 p.... [more]
Monday, 15 March 2021
Job Title Executive Director
Location Dunsden
BISHOPSLAND EDUCATIONAL TRUST
Bishopsland is based in Dunsden RG4 9NR. It is a centre of excellence for training talented silversmiths and jewellers.
The ideal candidate will have considerable experience of the Charity sector and be able to communicate effectively with a variety of different stakeholders.
This post also requires good administration skills, fundraising and financial experience.
More details from
Closing date March 29th, 2021 at 11am.
Please send a covering letter and c.v. to g.mcintosh@bishopsland.org.uk
