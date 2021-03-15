Receptionist

Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice PART-TIME DISPENSER 12 hours per week Tuesday 8.30 a.m. – 1.00 p.m. (4.5 hours) Thursday 8.30 a.m. – 1.00 p.m. (4.5 hours) Friday 2.00 p.m. – 5.00 p.m. (3 hours) We are seeking a part-time Dispenser to join our friendly and supportive team. Applicants must be able to work additional hours to cover annual and sick leave of colleagues and to work out of either surgery (Goring & Woodcote) covering our dispensing hours between 8.00 a.m. – 6.30 p.m. The successful candidate will be IT literate, have good communication skills and be methodical and accurate. Experience of working within a GP Dispensary or Community Pharmacy is preferred but is not essential. Must be willing to undertake the Pharmacy Services NVQ level 2 or equivalent, or already possess this qualification. Salary according to qualifications and experience. Closing date for applications Monday 29 March 2021 Interview date tbc For further information and an application pack, please contact: Julia Beasley, Practice Manager, Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice Telephone: 01491 870230 email juliabeasley@nhs.net