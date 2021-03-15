Monday, 15 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Receptionist

Job Title Receptionist

Location Reading

Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice PART-TIME DISPENSER 12 hours per week Tuesday 8.30 a.m. – 1.00 p.m. (4.5 hours) Thursday 8.30 a.m. – 1.00 p.m. (4.5 hours) Friday 2.00 p.m. – 5.00 p.m. (3 hours) We are seeking a part-time Dispenser to join our friendly and supportive team. Applicants must be able to work additional hours to cover annual and sick leave of colleagues and to work out of either surgery (Goring & Woodcote) covering our dispensing hours between 8.00 a.m. – 6.30 p.m. The successful candidate will be IT literate, have good communication skills and be methodical and accurate. Experience of working within a GP Dispensary or Community Pharmacy is preferred but is not essential. Must be willing to undertake the Pharmacy Services NVQ level 2 or equivalent, or already possess this qualification. Salary according to qualifications and experience. Closing date for applications Monday 29 March 2021 Interview date tbc For further information and an application pack, please contact: Julia Beasley, Practice Manager, Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice Telephone: 01491 870230 email juliabeasley@nhs.net

Jobs

Receptionist

Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice PART-TIME DISPENSER 12 hours per week Tuesday 8.30 a.m. – 1.00 p.... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33