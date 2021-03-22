Monday, 22 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Part-Time Secretarial Assistant

Job Title Part-Time Secretarial Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Part-time Secretarial Assistant Villars Hayward LLP, Chartered Accountants and Chartered Tax Advisers, are looking for a part-time secretarial assistant for their busy office based in Henley-on-Thames. The position offers a four-day week (9 to 5.30) (increased to five days a week during holiday cover) and a variety of general office duties including copy typing using MS Word and Excel, reception duties (dealing with visitors including clients, answering the telephone etc) and supporting the two partners and their team of accountants. This is a varied and busy position which requires a very high standard of workmanship and accuracy, together with good communication skills. A person with experience in an accountancy environment would be beneficial. Please apply in writing enclosing your cv to: Villars Hayward LLP Boston House Boston Road Henley-on-Thames RG9 1DY or send to: marion@villars-hayward.co.uk

Jobs

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33