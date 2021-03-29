Monday, 29 March 2021

Full-time Secretary

Job Title Part-time Receptionist

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Villars Hayward LLP, Chartered Accountants and Chartered Tax Advisers, are looking for a full-time secretary for their
busy office based in Henley-on-Thames.

There will be a variety of general office and secretarial duties as well as preparing documents using MS Word and Excel,
digital filing using Iris software, reception duties (i.e. dealing with visitors including clients, answering the telephone
etc) and supporting the two partners and their team of accountants. This is a varied and busy position which requires
a very high standard of competence and accuracy, together with good communication skills. A person with experience in
an accountancy environment would be preferable if possible.

The position offers a five-day week (9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday), 20 days annual leave and a generous salary.

Please apply in writing enclosing your cv to: Villars Hayward LLP, Boston House, Boston Road, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 1DY
or send to: marion@villars-hayward.co.uk

