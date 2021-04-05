The Bell Surgery, Henley is recruiting for a Part-time Receptionist to join our friendly Surgery ... [more]
Monday, 05 April 2021
Job Title Part-time Receptionist
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
The Bell Surgery, Henley is recruiting for a Part-time Receptionist to join our friendly Surgery team.
Must be professional, friendly, caring, confident and a team player Monday and Friday afternoon shifts on the main reception desk from 1.45 p.m. -6.45 p.m., a morning shift on Wednesdays from 7.45 a.m. – 12.45 p.m. and cover for team colleagues as required
Phone in on 01491 843250 to request an application form or email us at thebellsurgery@nhs.net
Closing date for applications: Friday 9 April. Interviews likely w/c 12 April
