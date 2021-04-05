Monday, 05 April 2021

Part-time Receptionist

Job Title Part-time Receptionist

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

The Bell Surgery, Henley is recruiting for a Part-time Receptionist to join our friendly Surgery team.

Must be professional, friendly, caring, confident and a team player Monday and Friday afternoon shifts on the main reception desk from 1.45 p.m. -6.45 p.m., a morning shift on Wednesdays from 7.45 a.m. – 12.45 p.m. and cover for team colleagues as required

Phone in on 01491 843250 to request an application form or email us at thebellsurgery@nhs.net 
Closing date for applications: Friday 9 April. Interviews likely w/c 12 April

