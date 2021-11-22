Various roles - Bishopswood School

Bishopswood School is a small successful special school for pupils 2 – 16 years with severe or profound learning difficulties, ASD and complex learning difficulties including challenging behaviours.

The school is on a split site and has an inclusive ethos. It is situated close to Reading.

We have the vacancies for the following roles starting as soon as possible.

Full time Class Teacher

We are looking for a caring, enthusiastic and energetic individual and are keen to hear from teachers in primary or secondary mainstream who are looking to move into special educational needs, as well as those currently working in special schools. Applications from NQTS welcomed. We would also consider job share applications or two part time applicants.

• Salary: TMS/UPS, dependent upon experience, plus 1 SEN point (£2,209).

Learning Support Assistants

Due to a rise in pupil numbers we require LSAs for both full time (30 hours) and part time hours. The posts offer interesting and rewarding opportunities for caring, enthusiastic and energetic people who ideally has experience of working with children.

• The salary is on Local Government rate Scale 6 (point 8 to 13); starting salary £14,008, hourly rate £10.62.

• We offer the Local Government Pension Scheme, a defined benefit public sector scheme, and an Employee Assistance Programme (24-hour help line).

• Hours are 9.00 am – 3.30 pm (primary/early years) or 8.50 am to 3.20 pm (secondary); staff are expected to attend a half hour paid meeting after work on a Wednesday.

We are also looking for supply LSAs and Lunchtime Supervisors. If you are interested in finding out more, and you think you may have the necessary skills and experience, please contact the school to make an appointment.

Clerk to the Governing Body

The governing body is looking to appoint an experienced administrator who is methodical, reliable and enthusiastic to join our team as Clerk. The prospective candidate must be a good communicator, with a high standard of written English, who works well on their own initiative and as part of a team.

You will be required to attend a number of meetings during term time; these take place during office hours and in the evening, with a schedule of meetings agreed in advance for the academic year.

Meetings are held either in person or via Microsoft Teams.

• Salary for post is on Local Government rate Scale 8 (£12.95 -£14.38 per hour, full time equivalent £24,982 - £27,721) starting point subject to experience.

To find out more about any of these vacancies, please contact the school for an information pack.

Tel: 0118 972 4311 or email: office@bishopswoodschool.co.uk Website: www.bishopswoodschool.co.uk

School address is Grove Road, Sonning Common, RG4 9RH.

Deadline for applications: Monday 22nd November

Oxfordshire Schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. This post involves the type of work with children and young people that requires applicants to undertake a Disclosure and Barring Service check.

The possession of a criminal record will not necessarily prevent an applicant from obtaining this post. All users are considered confidentially and according to the nature of the role and information disclosed.