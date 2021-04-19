Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice are looking to recruit a Part-time Receptionist for Woodcote Surgery. 13.5 hours per week over 3 morning shifts.

We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated part-time receptionist to join us. Additional hours available, on an ad hoc basis, to cover leave of reception colleagues.

The successful candidate will be IT literate, have excellent inter-personal skills and the ability to deal with a wide variety of tasks in a very busy environment.

If you feel you have the skills and experience we are seeking and want to be part of our friendly and supportive multi-disciplinary team, please contact Vikki Parsons, Senior Administrator on 01491 680686 or email vikki.parsons@nhs.net for an application pack or to discuss any aspects of the post.

Closing date for applications: Friday 30th April 2021.