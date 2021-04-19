Trainee Chartered Accountant

Trainee Chartered Accountant (Apprenticeship) Central Henley Accountancy Firm is recruiting We have positions available for upcoming or recent Graduates or A-Level Students to join our successful small practice. Flexible start dates. Candidates should be numerate computer literate and have good written and verbal communication skills. We are registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW) as a training office. All training and study costs will be fully met by the company. Salary will be discussed at interview stage and is comparable with other similar programmes. To apply, please send your c.v. and covering note to karen@bufferyandco.co.uk No Agencies please