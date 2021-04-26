Child support

1:1 Learning Support Assistant with SEND Experience TEMPORARY (Fixed Term Contract) Scale: G4 £18,933 PRO RATA TBC Monday – Friday 8:30am – 3:30pm Term-time only • Required to start September 2021 We are seeking to appoint an experienced 1:1 Learning Support Assistant to provide support for a pupil. The role will involve working with the child in the classroom/beyond the classroom and supporting the learning as directed by the teacher. You will be working in a very happy environment with a supportive team of professionals. We are looking for a Learning Support Assistant who is: • Experienced at working with children with SEN and able to attend to the child’s personal needs including implementing any recommendations from outside agencies e.g. physiotherapist • Able to deliver learning activities with an individual child/or group of children under the direction of a teacher. E.g. Support the pupil with learning activities including preparing relevant resources and using IT as directed • Enthusiastic and highly motivated. • Team Teach Trained • Well qualified. Applicants MUST have GCSE Grade C or above in Maths and English (or equivalent) If you feel you would enjoy the opportunity this role would offer we would be delighted to hear from you. Application packs are available by email from the School Business Manager. Email: jsto4858@trinity.oxon.sch.uk Closing Date & Interviews: Applications will be considered on receipt Safeguarding Oxfordshire Council is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children/young people and expects all employees, workers and volunteers to share this commitment. We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices share this commitment. This position requires an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check because it involves contact with (or access to data concerning) children/young people/adults at risk. On your application form, you will need to tell us about any spent convictions, cautions, reprimands or war