Secretary

Saturday Team Member/Viewings Assistant An opportunity to join our dynamic and friendly team in the Henley sales office. The role is a full and varied one, requiring the ability to prioritise and communicate with all staff in an effective manner. Within this role you will help to maintain a professional and comprehensive service to the Knight Frank departments and client base. The successful candidate will be required to work from 9am – 2pm on Saturdays in the Henley-on-Thames office and, on an ad hoc basis to cover demand with viewings. Responsibilities • Greeting all visitors with the full customer experience to the Henley-on-Thames office • Answering telephones and taking accurate messages • Responding to property enquiries, registering applicants and arranging viewings • GDPR – maintaining the database for Henley office • Offering great local area knowledge, schools etc. Professional Experience and personal skills profile: • Excellent customer service skills with an attitude to go the extra mile • Good organisation and diary management skills • A passion for sales and property • Previous Estate Agency experience is preferred • Driving licence is essential Benefits: Competitive package Please send your cv and covering letter to: Lenka.ayoola@knightfrank.com