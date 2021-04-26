Monday, 26 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Secretary

Job Title Secretary

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Saturday Team Member/Viewings Assistant An opportunity to join our dynamic and friendly team in the Henley sales office. The role is a full and varied one, requiring the ability to prioritise and communicate with all staff in an effective manner. Within this role you will help to maintain a professional and comprehensive service to the Knight Frank departments and client base. The successful candidate will be required to work from 9am – 2pm on Saturdays in the Henley-on-Thames office and, on an ad hoc basis to cover demand with viewings. Responsibilities • Greeting all visitors with the full customer experience to the Henley-on-Thames office • Answering telephones and taking accurate messages • Responding to property enquiries, registering applicants and arranging viewings • GDPR – maintaining the database for Henley office • Offering great local area knowledge, schools etc. Professional Experience and personal skills profile: • Excellent customer service skills with an attitude to go the extra mile • Good organisation and diary management skills • A passion for sales and property • Previous Estate Agency experience is preferred • Driving licence is essential Benefits: Competitive package Please send your cv and covering letter to: Lenka.ayoola@knightfrank.com

Jobs

Child support

1:1 Learning Support Assistant with SEND Experience TEMPORARY (Fixed Term Contract) Scale: G4 £18,... [more]

 

Secretary

Saturday Team Member/Viewings Assistant An opportunity to join our dynamic and friendly team in the ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33