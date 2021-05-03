Lettings

LETTINGS NEGOTIATOR OR SENIOR NEGOTIATOR Simmons & Sons is a highly regarded and independent firm of Estate Agents and Chartered Surveyors. Our Henley-on-Thames office has a full time, permanent vacancy for a Negotiator or Senior Negotiator to join the Lettings Department. We have a busy office so it is essential that everyone within the team can be flexible in the support they provide one another. This is very much a customer facing role. The ideal candidate will have: • at least 2 years experience in the lettings industry • experience negotiating and progressing tenancy applications • excellent communication skills • good timekeeping and diary management • strong computer literacy and show good attention to detail • competency with administrative duties • a desire to generate new business • ARLA qualified or a desire to become qualified • a valid driving licence and access to their own car Hours of work include Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:30 and one Saturday morning in every four weeks. To apply please email your CV to: asartain@simmonsandsons.com