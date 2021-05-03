Learning & Engagement Officer

Monday, 03 May 2021

Learning and Engagement Officer As we welcome everyone back into the museum, we’re excited about offering both tried and tested as well as new ways for people to learn at and engage with the Museum. Working with our extensive collections, a richness of stories and both expert and everyday voices - we’d like to engage as many people as possible. We’re looking for an excellent listener, facilitator and collaborator who has experience in an education setting. 30 hours pw. £19,500 pa Deadline: Monday 17th May For further details and to apply visit www.rrm.co.uk/about/jobs

