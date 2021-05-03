Monday, 03 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Receptionist

Job Title Receptionist

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Head Dental Receptionist Required We are an innovative and expanding privately owned dental practice providing family dentistry and specialist Referral Implant Centre. We are looking to recruit a full-time Head Dental Receptionist to work flexibly within our friendly team. Ideally 1 year of dental practice experience and be computer literate. Benefits: Full-time position available Competitive Salary, Pension Hours: Approximately 40 hours Monday - Friday Applications by post or email to: Louise Burger, Royal House Dental Centre, 51 Station Road, Henley on Thames, RG9 1AT louise@royalhousedental.co.uk www.royalhousedental.co.uk

Jobs

Lettings

LETTINGS NEGOTIATOR OR SENIOR NEGOTIATOR Simmons & Sons is a highly regarded and independent firm ... [more]

 

Receptionist

Head Dental Receptionist Required We are an innovative and expanding privately owned dental ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33