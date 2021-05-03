Receptionist

Head Dental Receptionist Required We are an innovative and expanding privately owned dental practice providing family dentistry and specialist Referral Implant Centre. We are looking to recruit a full-time Head Dental Receptionist to work flexibly within our friendly team. Ideally 1 year of dental practice experience and be computer literate. Benefits: Full-time position available Competitive Salary, Pension Hours: Approximately 40 hours Monday - Friday Applications by post or email to: Louise Burger, Royal House Dental Centre, 51 Station Road, Henley on Thames, RG9 1AT louise@royalhousedental.co.uk www.royalhousedental.co.uk