Assistant Accountant

Job Title Assistant Accountant

Location Henley on Thames

Assistant Accountant We’re looking for a pro-active, part or fully qualified accountant who is accurate, process focused and has excellent attention to detail. You must have a proven track record of being able to multi-task and prioritising your own workload, while realising the importance of deadlines. You will feel comfortable connecting with all museum staff and have excellent communication skills. A willingness to be flexible and enthusiastic with changing ways of working is essential. 30 hours pw. £28,000 pa Deadline: Monday 17th May For further details and to apply visit www.rrm.co.uk/about/jobs

