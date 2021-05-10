Assistant Accountant We’re looking for a pro-active, part or fully qualified accountant who is ... [more]
Monday, 10 May 2021
Job Title Workshop Technician
Location ASTON UPTHORPE
David Harber Sundials, Sculptures and Water Features is recruiting for a Trainee Sculpture Workshop Technician. To assist in the creation of our Dark Planet range of sculptures (www.davidharber.com)selecting pebbles and resin bonding them into position.
It is a manual and repetitive task requiring patience, a creative eye and attention to detail but equally rewarding as you will be
creating award winning art pieces.
Other duties may include shot-blasting, patination, mig welding and supporting installations for which training will be provided.
Rural location 3 miles from Didcot.
Hours Monday to Thursday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. £9.50 per hour
Please send your CV to Recruitment@davidharber.com
