Monday, 10 May 2021

Accounts Adminstration Assistant

Job Title Accounts Admin

Location Wallingford

Plastic Head Music Distribution Ltd is one of the largest independent music and merchandise distributors in the UK. Due to continued expansion and growth, our very busy accounts department is seeking an Accounts and Administration Assistant to fill an exciting dual role combining accounts processing with some administrative tasks arising from
the day to day running of the company.

The successful candidate will have proven accounting experience (sales ledger, purchase ledger, cash book etc) and be able to show attention to detail and accuracy whilst staying calm in a fast paced environment. Knowledge of Windows operating systems (outlook, excel, word etc) essential and experience of Sage 200 useful.

The position is full-time and offers an attractive salary and benefit package.

CVs to d.hessey@plastichead.com 

