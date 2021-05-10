Monday, 10 May 2021

HGV Driver

Job Title HGV Driver

Location Henley on Thames

Manor Mix Concrete is looking to recruit HGV Drivers

To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers

Category C (Class 2) licence - Full training given

01491 629542 www.manormix.com 
Your local Concrete, Screed and Concrete Pump supplier

