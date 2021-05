HENLEY CHORAL SOCIETY

Henley Youth Choirs – New Musical Director – • Applicants will need to demonstrate skill, commitment, vision and personality • HYC consists of 2 choirs; members are between 7–17 years old • HYC sings a wide range of music • Good rates of pay • Closing date is 28th May | Interviews & auditions on 17th June 2021 • Start date will be 9th September 2021 For more info please go to www.henleychoralsociety.org.uk Send applications to carol.kelly1@btinternet.com and copy Fi.harding@sky.com