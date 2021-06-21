Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice are recruiting a Dispensing Technician. Up to 40 hours per ... [more]
Monday, 21 June 2021
Job Title Dispensing Technician
Location Reading
Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice are recruiting a Dispensing Technician.
Up to 40 hours per week part time/job share considered.
Come and join our friendly, committed healthcare team as we expand and move Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice forward to serve our local community.
You will:
• Ideally have experience of working within a primary care dispensary or pharmacy (not essential)
• Possess or be prepared to undertake Pharmacy Services NVQ Level 2 (with support)
• Be trustworthy and honest, respectful and caring of patient needs
• Be a flexible, reliable, capable and valued member of our Practice team
Salary dependent on qualifications and experience.
For more information see our website: https://www.goringwoodcotemedicalpractice.nhs.uk/ or phone Vikki Parsons, Senior Administrator, Woodcote Surgery on 01491 680686.
