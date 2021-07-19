Monday, 19 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Chef

Job Title Chef

Location Reading

CHEF
CDP/Junior Sous
Circa £14 p/hr
Joining existing brigade of 7 at popular award-winning foodie pub in Stoke Row.

Possible Live in.

CV’s/Letters of interest to paulclerehugh@thecrookedbillet.co.uk 

Jobs

Chef

CHEF CDP/Junior Sous Circa £14 p/hr Joining existing brigade of 7 at popular award-winning foodie ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33