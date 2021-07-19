Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice Part-time Receptionist 13.5 hours per week (plus additional hours to cover leave of reception colleagues) We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated receptionist to join us, working across both our Goring and Woodcote surgeries, to help cover our opening hours of 8.00 a.m. – 6.30 p.m. The successful candidate will be IT literate, have excellent inter-personal skills and the ability to deal with a wide variety of interesting tasks, in a very busy environment. If you feel you have the skills and experience we are seeking, and want to be part of our friendly and supportive multi-disciplinary team, please contact Julia Beasley, Practice Manager on 01491 870230 or email juliabeasley@nhs.net for an application pack or to discuss any aspects of the post Closing date for applications: Friday 23 July 2021