Administrators

The Abbey are seeking committed, enthusiastic and confident administrators to provide administrative support to the Senior Leadership Team and the School Community. The successful candidates will be joining an experienced administrative team that helps ensure the day to day running of The Abbey School. The role is term time only, with the opportunity to work all-year round. The salary for the position is between £17,872 - £19,599 (for term time only) or between £22,127 - £24,266 dependant on skills and experience. If you are interested and would like to know more, please contact hr@theabbey.co.uk