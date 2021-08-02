Viewing Assistant An opportunity to join our dynamic and friendly team in the Henley sales office. ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
Job Title Chef
Location READING
CDP/Junior Sous
Circa £14 p/hr
Joining existing brigade of 7
Popular award winning foodie pub in Stoke Row. Possible Live in available.
CV’s/Letters of interest to paulclerehugh@thecrookedbillet.co.uk
