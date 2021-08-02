Secretary

Viewing Assistant An opportunity to join our dynamic and friendly team in the Henley sales office. The role requires showing potential buyers around our properties in and around Henley, and the ability to communicate with all staff, vendors and buyers in an effective manner. The successful candidate will be required to work on ad hoc basis to cover the variable demand with viewings during the week and on Saturdays (Occasional Sundays). Professional Experience and personal skills profile: • Excellent customer service skills with an attitude to go the extra mile • Good diary management and time keeping • A passion for people and property • Previous Estate Agency experience is preferred (not essential) • Driving licence & own car is essential Please send your CV to Lenka.ayoola@knightfrank.com