Administrators

The Abbey School is seeking Minibus Drivers to transport Students to and from their homes safely, driving mostly around Reading and the surrounding villages. This role is term time only and pays £11.58 per hour. Your working hours will be either 12.5 hours per week or 25 hours per week, working 6.30 a.m.—9 a.m. and 3.30 p.m.—6 p.m. You must be aged over 21, have a minimum of two years driving experience and a clean valid driving licence. If this role interests you and you would like to find out more, please contact hr@theabbey.co.uk