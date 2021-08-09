Finance

FINANCE ASSISTANT THE POST This post carries responsibility for a wide variety of finance and administration tasks, but principally the administration of the Sales Ledger, Henley College Fund accounts and Discretionary Learner Support funds. RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES • To run the Sales Ledger, to include • Raising, printing and despatching invoices for all sources of income; • Raising and printing credit notes • Allocating payments • Dealing with enquiries • Chasing debts • Reviewing bad debts with the Finance Manager on a termly basis TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT Tenure of post: Permanent, Term Time Only, 36 weeks Hours of work: 10 hours per week Salary: From £20,478.00 to £21,729.00 per annum (Pro rata for Part time) Pension: Local Government Pension Scheme. This is an employee and employer contributory pension scheme. PATHWAYS STUDENT SUPPORT ASSISTANT THE POST Do you like a challenge, are you a team player, can you use your initiative, do you like working with young people? We are a busy, lively department for teenagers with learning difficulties and disabilities. The post holder will be working with students who are mainly aged between 16-19 years with severe or complex learning difficulties and will be required to work on a one to one basis at certain times. RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES • Supporting the teachers in all areas of the curriculum • Responsibility for students’ personal needs, including, where necessary, toileting and washing, dressing and feeding • Maintenance of equipment and use of IT in making and maintaining teaching materials • Assisting with the general running of the department e.g. washing up, laundry etc. • To be flexible and adaptable and be prepared to support/assist students with a wide range of activities e.g. swimming, horse riding, sensory, literacy, numeracy, IT etc. TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT • Tenure of post: Permanent, Term Time Only, 38 weeks a year • Hours of work: Monday to Friday 8:30 – 15:30 (30 minutes lunch break) • Salary: From £19,878