Gardener

Gardener Closing Date – 3 September 2021 A fantastic opportunity has arisen at the Oratory School for a Gardener to work with the Grounds team in carrying out a varied range of gardening duties, to help maintain and improve our gardens and grounds. If you are self-motivated and have a proactive, positive approach to your work then we would like to hear from you. This is an all year-round full-time role. For further details please contact the Human Resources department: - E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk 01491 683500 The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.