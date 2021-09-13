Junior Gardener

Junior Gardener South Oxfordshire: Full Time Junior Gardener sought for 7.5 acre garden of mixed woodland, herbaceous and vegetable areas both formal and informal with development plans. The house and garden form part of a wider large family run Estate. Horticultural experience and clean driving license are required – qualifications desired but not essential. There will be opportunities to learn new horticultural skills and continued professional development training is encouraged. To start September 2021. Salary to be decided according to experience and qualifications. No accommodation provided at this time. References required. Please apply with curriculum vitae to Head Gardener, kasekiis@gmail.com