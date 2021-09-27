Monday, 27 September 2021

Office Manager/Operations Coordinator An opportunity to join our dynamic and friendly team in the Henley sales office. The role is a full and varied one, requiring the ability to prioritise and communicate with all staff in an effective manner. Within this role you will work closely with the Office Head to help maintain a professional and comprehensive service to the Knight Frank departments and client base. Responsibilities: Provide an exceptional internal and external customer experience in every interaction. Provide secretarial support to the Office Head and to the team. Assist with answering incoming calls. Handling the accounts for the office. Professional experience and personal skills profile: 3 years+ experience in a similar operations, administration or secretarial role preferred with strong IT skills. Exceptional standard of English grammar and spelling, and take pride in presentation of work. Excellent proof reading skills and attention to detail. Database experience. Numerate. Flexible, adaptable and cooperative with the ability to remain calm under pressure. Have the necessary organisation skills to provide an efficient support service to the department. Benefits: Competitive package Please send your cv and covering letter to: Lenka.ayoola@knightfrank.com

