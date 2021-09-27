Administrator

• Full-time • Administrator Geoffrey Cole & Co, Chartered Accountants are looking for a full-time administrator for their busy professional offices in Pangbourne. The administrator’s role will be to support our professional team and will include a variety of general office and administrative duties involving the use of MS Word and Excel and digital filing software, reception duties and answering the telephone. This is a varied and interesting position which requires good communication skills and a high standard of competence and accuracy. Please send your CV by email to geoffrey.cole@geoffreycole.co.uk