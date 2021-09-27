Caretaker/Groundsperson

CARETAKER/GROUNDSPERSON to join a small team at Benson Parish Council on a PT basis. Duties will include day to day monitoring and maintenance of buildings and recreational spaces and overseeing use of parish buildings for events. The ideal candidate will have some basic DIY skills and will be flexible and physically able. Salary £11.30 ph. Please contact clerk@bensonpc.org.uk for more