Visiting Estate Manager, Thames Bank, Goring

We are looking to recruit a visiting estate manager at Thames Bank, one of 60 exclusive private estates across the south of England managed by Cognatum Estates, a not-for-profit company.

You will be responsible for the day-to-day estate management and to be on hand to assist residents with advice and in emergencies.

This is a demanding job and requires a sympathetic and genial personality, but just as essential is the need to be well organised and practical.

You will also be responsible for overseeing the maintenance of the grounds and other small building maintenance tasks.

We are an equal opportunities employer. If you would like the opportunity to work in a highly rewarding environment and can rise to the challenge that managing a retirement estate demands, we would like to hear from you.

Closing date for applications: 4 October 2021

For an application pack please email: mail@cognatum.co.uk www.cognatum.co.uk