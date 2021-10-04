Monday, 04 October 2021

Front of house staff

Job Title Front of house staff

Location Henley on Thames

Recruiting for full and part time front of house staff at Bistro at the Boathouse. Good rate of pay, staff discount and meals on duty. Get in touch if interested. Email enquiries@shaundickens.co.uk or call 01491577937 and ask to speak to Gemma

