MINIBUS DRIVER

Charity Minibus Driver wanted! The role is part-time, up to 17.5 hours a week, Monday to Friday, and would be ideal for a job share. The approximate hours are 7.30 to 9.30am and 3.00 to 4.40pm. The position will require an enhanced DBS check, a driving licence with D1 category for minibus driving and applicants must be between 30-70 years of age, an insurance requirement. For an interested candidate, there may be additional opportunities available within the charity too. To find out more about this small Charity, who has been serving adults with disabilities for over 50 years, please contact Frances Woolaway, Chief Executive: 01491 628933 frances@waysandmeans.org.uk www.waysandmeans.org.uk www.facebook.com/greenshoots96