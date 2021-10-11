Monday, 11 October 2021

Location Henley on Thames

Visitor Operations Manager We’re looking for a dynamic self-starter with energy and imagination, who can think creatively and act independently and as part of a team. You must have a proven track record of working with the public in a museum / heritage setting / visitor attraction / retail environment and be passionate about engaging visitors of all ages and abilities. You will be leading the front of house team, ensuring everyone has an enjoyable visit to the Museum Starting salary £22,000 Deadline 5 p.m. Wednesday 31st March For further information and to apply please visit www.rrm.co.uk/about/jobs

