Receptionist – Office Assistant Henley-on-Thames Spratley & Partners is an established, medium-sized architecture practice offering an exciting opportunity for a friendly full-time Receptionist to join our team The role will be office-based in Henley-on-Thames, reporting to the Practice Manager. Candidates ideally will possess a proactive and "can do" approach, willing to take on various admin tasks and work well in a team Duties will include but not limited to; • Answering the main office phone line and transferring calls in a professional manner • Meet & greet and provide refreshments for all visitors • Manage meeting rooms and bookings • General clerical duties such as the handling of post/courier, filing, typing, data entry, meeting minutes • Manage stationery, printing and kitchen supplies • Provide project administration when required • Sound knowledge and understanding of Microsoft Office is essential • A good communicator with fluent written and spoken English We are offering a competitive salary to the successful candidate. Please send a short covering letter about yourself with a current CV to Chris Copus at cc@spratley-partners.uk