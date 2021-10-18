Bursar

HR Manager Shiplake College is looking to recruit a proactive, friendly and efficient professional to deliver a high quality HR service to the College. The successful candidate will be responsible for the HR and recruitment administrative duties throughout the employee lifecycle. The role includes ensuring compliance with school policies and relevant legislation, including safer recruitment and statutory requirements such as the Single Central Register. Demonstrable experience in an educational environment would be an advantage. Starting summer 2020 Competitive salary, dependent on experience Full time position (40-44 weeks) Closing Date: Friday 5 June 2020 at 10.00am Interviews: W/C Monday 8 June Early applications are encouraged. We reserve the right to close before this date if an early application from a suitable applicant is received. Interviews will take place online. Informal pre-application discussions are welcome; please contact Nicky Emmett on 0118 9405254 or nemmett@shiplake.org.uk. A job description and application form is available from www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies. Shiplake College is a boarding and day school for boys aged 11-18, with girls joining in the Sixth Form, near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire. Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post including checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service. Shiplake College is an equal opportunities employer.